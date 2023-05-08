CHICAGO – The Chicago Police Department has taken multiple suspects into custody for the murder Officer Areanah Preston. The 24-year-old officer had recently completed her shift on patrol when she was shot and killed steps from her doorstep Saturday at about 1:45 a.m., according to reports.
Some of the “persons of interest” were taken into custody following an armed standoff late Sunday at a home in the 7600 block of South Bishop Street in Auburn Gresham, according to a source. The arrests occurred about five miles from where Preston was killed, FOX 32 Chicago reported.
Thus far, suspect information has not been released and charges are pending review by the state’s attorney’s office, which has 48 hours to file charges or release the individuals.
A Chicago Police spokesperson had no official updates, simply stating the investigation was ongoing. However, the department confirmed in a statement that its SWAT team had responded to an address on South Bishop Street around 10:30 p.m. Sunday.
Preston was due to receive a master’s degree in jurisprudence from Loyola School of Law on May 13, 2023.
On Monday, a neighbor told Fox News Digital that Preston lived in the South Blackstone Avenue residence with her mother. Despite violent crime that saturates the city, the man said his neighborhood, which is full of elderly residents and working people, had largely avoided such a startling homicide until Saturday.
“They took a life, a life that didn’t have to be taken,” he said. “And whatever they were trying to get, it wasn’t worth it.”
Law Officer article, May 7, 2023
CHICAGO – A Chicago police officer who had just gotten off work was shot and killed Saturday morning right in front of her home in the Avalon Park neighborhood on the South Side of the city, according to authorities.
The officer was identified as 24-year-old Areanah Preston. She suffered gunshot wounds about 1:45 a.m. at 81st and South Blackstone in Avalon Park and was rushed to University of Chicago Hospital in the back of a police patrol unit by responding officers. Sadly, she did not survive, Interim Chicago Police Superintendent Eric Carter said, FOX 32 Chicago reported.
Carter confirmed that Preston had just gotten off work. He did not offer further details about who is suspected in the shooting at a press conference held a few hours after her death.
Investigators are trying to determine if Preston was specifically targeted as a police officer, or if it was a random robbery/homicide. Sources said multiple shots were fired and the officer’s duty weapon and badge were missing, FOX 32 reported.
Loyola University said that Preston was scheduled to be awarded a master’s degree in jurisprudence from the School of Law next week, the news outlet reported.
“Our University community is shocked and saddened by her tragic passing,” school officials said in a statement. “She will be remembered by her faculty and classmates for her kindness, intellect, and commitment to service. We wish to express our deepest condolences to the Preston family and to all those whose lives she touched.”
Officer Areanah Preston was shot and killed on the 8100 block of S Blackstone.
We're told she recently finished her master's degree and is relatively new officer for the Chicago Police Department.
