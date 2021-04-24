Share and speak up for justice, law & order...



















Washington D.C. – White House press secretary Jen Psaki called the Columbus (OH) police shooting of a teenage girl wielding a knife “tragic” and said it will fuel the White House to continue addressing “systemic racism.”

“Let me just say, since you gave me the opportunity, the killing of 16-year-old Ma’Khia Bryant by the Columbus police is tragic. She was a child,” Psaki said. “We know that police violence disproportionately impacts Black and Latino people and communities and that Black women and girls like Black men and boys experience higher rates of police violence.”

Psaki did not mention that the girl was attacking another girl with a knife as noted by Fox News.

“Her death came, as you noted, just as America is hopeful of a step forward after the traumatic and exhausting trial of Derek Chauvin and the verdict that was reached. So our focus is on working to address systemic racism and implicit bias head on and, of course, to passing laws and legislation that will put much-needed reforms into place at police departments around the country,” she continued.

While Psaki seemed to have a lot to say, yet she provided absolutely no explanation about how this unfortunate incident has anything to do with “systemic racism.”