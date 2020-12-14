President Trump announces Attorney General William Barr has handed in his resignation letter. According to AG Barr’s letter, he will be leaving office just before Christmas.

…Deputy Attorney General Jeff Rosen, an outstanding person, will become Acting Attorney General. Highly respected Richard Donoghue will be taking over the duties of Deputy Attorney General. Thank you to all! pic.twitter.com/V5sqOJT9PM — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 14, 2020

Trump has voice displeasure that Barr was aware of the ongoing Hunter Biden investigation and did nothing to set the public record straight as news organization buried the story leading up to the presidential election.