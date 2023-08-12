Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Washington D.C. – Articles of Impeachment have been introduced against President Joe Biden. Florida Representative Greg Steube seemingly jumped ahead of his colleagues saying it was past time to take action. He filed articles of impeachment against Biden charging that the president had been complicit in his son Hunter’s alleged crimes and had worked to shield him from justice.

“It’s long past time to impeach Joe Biden,” Steube said in a statement. “He has undermined the integrity of his office, brought disrepute on the Presidency, betrayed his trust as President, and acted in a manner subversive of the rule of law and justice at the expense of America’s citizens.”

Fox News reported that Steube filed four articles alleging high crimes and misdemeanors by Biden.

Bank records show the Bidens received over $20 million from foreign oligarchs and entities. Emails, texts, voicemails, photos, letters, visitor logs, on-the-record accounts, and sworn testimony indicate Joe Biden was VERY involved. pic.twitter.com/v2BKQF6Vib — GOP (@GOP) August 11, 2023

The first accuses the president of abusing the power of his office by allegedly accepting bribes, committing Hobbs Act extortion and honest services fraud related to use of his official position. These charges arise from Biden’s alleged involvement with his family’s business dealings, including Hunter and James Biden’s (the president’s brother) alleged effort to sell access to then-Vice President Biden between 2009 and 2017 in exchange for “payments and business opportunities from foreign and domestic business partners.”

House Oversight Committee Chairman Rep. James Comer, R-Ky, on Wednesday released a memo purporting to show that foreign payments to the Biden family totaled more than $20 million dollars.

The second article charges that President Biden obstructed justice, citing IRS whistleblower testimony that “members of the Biden campaign improperly colluded with Justice Department (DOJ) officials to improperly interfere with investigations into tax crimes alleged to have been committed by Hunter Biden.” Both the Justice Department and special counsel David Weiss, the U.S. attorney appointed to investigate Hunter Biden, have denied that the Biden administration impeded Weiss’ work.

The third and fourth articles accuse Biden of “fraud” and paying for Hunter Biden’s illegal drugs and trysts with prostitutes, respectively.

Share and speak up for justice, law & order...