ST. LOUIS — Armed residents in an affluent St. Louis neighborhood are seen guarding their property on Sunday evening as demonstrators marched through the streets chanting at them.

Journalist Daniel Shular recorded a video of a couple and posted it on Twitter, writing: “A couple has come out of their house and is pointing guns at protesters in their neighborhood.”

Other videos of the incident that were available online showed demonstrators screaming obscenities at the couple and threatening to take their firearms away from them, Daily Wire reported. The man was holding a rifle and the woman possessed a handgun.

A couple has come out of their house and is pointing guns at protesters in their neighborhood #StLouis #lydakrewson pic.twitter.com/ZJ8a553PAU — Daniel Shular (@xshularx) June 29, 2020

It appeared as though the demonstrator’s desired final destination was the mayor’s house, where they repeatedly called on her to resign, according to the report.

The calls for St. Louis Democrat Mayor Lyda Krewson to resign began on Saturday after a news conference where she read during a Facebook Live video the names and addresses of residents who were calling to defund the police.

Krewson later issued an apology for her actions, KMOV reported.

“In an effort to be transparent and accessible to the public during the Covid-19 pandemic, for more than three months now I have been doing tri-weekly community updates on Facebook,” the mayor’s statement read. “Tonight, I would like to apologize for identifying individuals who presented letters to me at City Hall as I was answering a routine question during one of my updates earlier today. While this is public information, I did not intend to cause distress or harm to anyone. The post has been removed.”

Hundreds of angry demonstrators that gathered outside the mayor’s home chanted: “Resign Lyda, take the cops with you.”

The protest is on the move, marching down Kingshighway. pic.twitter.com/Z1ZUgFa9Ae — Alexis Zotos (@alexiszotos) June 28, 2020

“Resign Lyda, take the cops with you.” That’s the chant right now. Today a spokesperson for Mayor Lyda Krewson said she has no intention of resigning. @KMOV pic.twitter.com/eNnz7iqhRx — Alexis Zotos (@alexiszotos) June 29, 2020

Over the weekend, Black Lives Matter activists in California entered a residential neighborhood in Beverly Hills where they shouted “eat the rich” and “abolish capitalism now,” reported the Daily Wire.

The Beverly Hills Police Department tweeted: “The unlawful assembly in the area of Rexford Dr & Carmelita Ave has ended with arrests being made. Protesters have now left the City.”

In an interview late last week, Hawk Newsome, head of Black Lives Matter of Greater New York, told Fox News host Martha MacCallum that “if this country doesn’t give us what we want then we will burn down the system and replace it.”

Trying to parse words, Newsome claimed he didn’t condone nor condemn rioting, Law Officer reported.

At the conclusion of the interview, Newsome told MacCallum, “I just want black liberation and black sovereignty, by any means necessary.”