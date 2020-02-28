ST. FRANCIS COUNTY, Ark. – Proving that law enforcement officers are willing to take great risks in the interest of public safety, one sheriff’s office in Arkansas is offering to “test” a person’s drugs for the coronavirus.

The St. Francis County Sheriff’s Office posted a “PSA” Wednesday warning drug users to get their meth “tested” for the deadly new virus. Moreover, out of the kindness of their collective hearts, they’ve offered to do it for “free.” (Minus bail money, of course.)

“If you have recently purchased meth locally, it may be contaminated with the Corona Virus,” the department posted on Facebook.

“Please take it to the Sheriff’s Office or Police Department and they will test it for free.”

“If you’re not comfortable going into an office, please contact any officer and they’ll test your meth in the privacy of your home,” the comedic post reads.

Finally, “Please spread the word,” they exhort in order to help others find safety in the use of narcotics.

We have not heard if they’ve had any takers, but their “PSA” had been shared more than 1,200 times by Friday morning.

At least one reader couldn’t be fooled.

“Lol it’s just a trap to see who’s doing meth I wonder how many people gonna do this,” Christy Lynn Hansen wrote.

There haven’t been any cases of the coronavirus in Arkansas, the New York Post reported.

There are 60 confirmed cases in the US — including 45 people who were evacuated from an infected cruise ship in Japan or the outbreak’s epicenter in China, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The others are in Arizona, California, Illinois, Massachusetts, Washington and Wisconsin.