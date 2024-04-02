Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

The drug epidemic has become a significant challenge for law enforcement as drugs have affected all communities, regardless of socioeconomic status. Traditional approaches that targeted specific areas are no longer practical as drug use has spread throughout the nation into every neighborhood.

In 2021, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) reported 106,699 drug overdose deaths in the US, with a 14% increase from 2020 (Drug overdose deaths 2023). Additionally, according to the United States National Survey on Drug Use and Health (NSDUH), 46.8 million Americans aged 12 and older have faced substance and alcohol abuse disorder (Alcohol and Drug Abuse Statistics, 2024). To combat this issue, law enforcement must proactively identify areas with possible drug activity while prioritizing safety and sensitivity toward public safety.

Law enforcement departments have several strategies and tactics at their disposal to detect potential drug activity in a neighborhood. Patrol officers can consider certain vital factors to assess possible drug activity. Recognizing and analyzing patterns of calls for service or complaints related to drug activity in specific sectors or areas within the neighborhood can provide valuable insights into areas of concern. Frequent or increased calls reporting suspicious behavior, drug paraphernalia, or suspected drug sales can help pinpoint locations where drug activity may be taking place. Areas with a high volume of pedestrian and vehicle traffic, especially at odd hours or in secluded areas, may indicate drug-selling activity, including frequent visits to particular locations by individuals or vehicles who seem to be loitering or engaging in suspicious behavior.

The crime prevention officer has the ability to analyze crime data, including drug-related arrests, seizures, and incidents reported in specific areas or on particular blocks or buildings. The analysis involves utilizing crime mapping tools, crime statistics, and intelligence databases to inform the strategic deployment of resources. This information helps the patrol officer identify trends, hotspots, and emerging drug activity patterns to verify the same indicators. However, community collaboration and their buy-in are the most critical and essential factors for successful crime prevention. Building relationships with community leaders, local businesses, and neighborhood associations can yield valuable intelligence about neighborhood drug and crime activity. Engaging in community policing initiatives, conducting outreach efforts, and soliciting tips or information from residents is vital to success in combating crime and drugs. These crime prevention strategies are only effective if relentless follow-up is accompanied by positive feedback from the community. If the strategies are inefficient from the community perspective, they must be altered to achieve the desired results and effectively combat the drug issue.

Effectively addressing drug-related issues requires community collaboration between community organizations and residents to gather accurate information and develop targeted interventions. The information collected from community collaboration is then shared with other law enforcement agencies, including state and federal partners, specialized task forces, and drug enforcement units. This strengthens efforts to combat drug activity in a target area or neighborhood. Coordinated enforcement actions are facilitated by sharing intelligence, resources, and expertise across agencies, maximizing enforcement efforts that address the area of concern.

Lastly, using 21st-century technology is one of the most effective ways to achieve the desired outcome. Law enforcement can leverage technology by using surveillance cameras, license plate recognition systems, data analytics, and social media monitoring tools to enhance their ability to detect and investigate neighborhood drug activity. Advanced technological capabilities enable law enforcement to gather real-time information, track suspects, and identify patterns of criminal behavior more effectively.

By employing a combination of these approaches and utilizing available resources and partnerships, law enforcement can effectively identify and address drug activity in neighborhoods, enhance public safety, and reduce the harmful impacts of drug-related crime and substance abuse on communities.

References:

Alcohol and Drug Abuse Statistics (facts about addiction). American Addiction Centers. (2024, March 1). https://americanaddictioncenters.org/addiction-statistics

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (2023, August 22). Drug overdose deaths. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. https://www.cdc.gov/drugoverdose/deaths/index.html#:~:text=More%20than%20one%20million%20people,1999%20from%20a%20drug%20overdose.&text=In%202021%2C%20106%2C699%20drug%20overdose,2021%20(32.4%20per%20100%2C000)