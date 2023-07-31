Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

July 31, 2023

Ray Lewis III, son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Ray Lewis, died last month due to a lethal mix of fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine and other drugs in an accidental overdose, according to a report.

An autopsy found the younger Lewis, 28, also had alcohol and alprazolam, the generic name for Xanax, in his system, according to TMZ.

June 16, 2023

Pro Football Hall of Famer Ray Lewis, who starred in the NFL with the Baltimore Ravens and in college with the Miami Hurricanes, suffered a tremendous personal tragedy Thursday evening with the death of his 28-year-old son Ray Lewis III.

Rahsaan Lewis, a younger son of Ray Lewis, announced his brother’s death in a post on his Instagram Stories, ESPN reported.

“Really can’t believe I’m even typing this but RIP big brother,” Rahsaan Lewis wrote. “A true angel I pray (you’re) at peace now because ik how much you was (really) hurtin … I love you I love you I love you.”

Continuing, he wrote, “Your niece gone miss you but she will hear about u over and over just watch over us all big bruh be our guardian I promise I’ll make you smile and proud.”

Ray Lewis III and his father, ex-NFL star Ray Lewis. ( Ray Lewis III/Instagram)

Lewis III died from an accidental overdose, according to reports. Police in Florida found him naked and unresponsive after getting a call at around 5:30 p.m. on June 14, a police report obtained by TMZ said.

The report also said officers searched the room and found a blue pill near Lewis’ body, which they unofficially identified as Alprazolam (the drug in brands like Xanax). Police confirmed there was a used needle at the scene in addition to a small plastic bag found inside of an empty beer can.

Lewis III received CPR from a friend before police administered Narcan — a medication used to treat narcotic overdoses. Unfortunately, the procedure did not help and Lewis III remained unresponsive, the New York Post reported.

The medical examiner will make the final determination on a cause of death.

Ray Lewis III was a standout high school football player in Florida and played at the University of Miami, Coastal Carolina University and Virginia Union University.

“Great young man and a better teammate. The entire Virginia Union University community is praying for the family as they deal with the loss of Ray,” Virginia Union associate head coach Diego Ryland told TMZ Sports.

Diaymon Lewis also paid tribute to her late brother with a post to social media, Fox News reported.

“Brownie, I love [you] with all of my heart,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories. “You will always be my first love and truly are the definition of a quintessential brother. To the most genuine and talented person I know, go get your rest baby and I’m glad you’re at peace.

“Fly high baby.”

The elder Lewis, now 48, became a foremost player in Ravens history as he starred for the team from 1996 to 2012, winning NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2000 and 2003 and Super Bowl titles in 2000 and 2012.