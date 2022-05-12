Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

SACRAMENTO – A K9 handler with the California Highway Patrol is no doubt proud of the unnamed narcotics detecting canine following the seizure of 200 lbs. of meth last week.

The CHP – Valley Division issued a press statement via Facebook that outlined the accolades.

On May 6th, at about 9pm, A CHP Valley Division Canine Officer was on patrol when he observed a Honda Accord speeding well above the posted speed limit. The officer conducted a traffic enforcement stop on the vehicle and observed criminal indicators which lead them to deploy their departmental K9. The K9 alerted on the vehicle. Upon searching the vehicle, the officer located four large cardboard boxes containing what was later determined to be 200 pounds of Methamphetamine.

Congratulations to the handler and the officer’s faithful partner. A seizure of this magnitude is worth recognition.

The CHP did not provide suspect information.