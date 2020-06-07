I awoke this morning to check news related to law enforcement throughout the country. I was bombarded with headlines that demonstrate how much the mainstream media dislikes police.

As brothers and sisters in blue continue to get abused, injured, and killed during the George Floyd riots, these were the headlines Sunday morning:

“The Police Are Rioting, We Need to Talk About It” – New York Times

“Councilor describes what Minneapolis with fewer police could look like” – Minneapolis News

“In violent protest incidents, a theme emerges: Videos contradict police accounts” – Washington Post

“Americans’ perceptions of police drop significantly in one week as protests continue, survey finds” – USA Today

“‘Pandemic Within a Pandemic’: Coronavirus and Police Brutality Roil Black Communities” – New York Times

“Not just George Floyd: Police departments have 400-year history of anti-black racism” – USA Today

“In one week there were at least 8 instances of police using excessive force caught on camera” – CNN

“Minneapolis mayor booed by protesters after refusing to defund and abolish police” – CNN

“Marchers call for defunding Minneapolis Police Department” – MPR News

“Thousands join Black Lives Matter protest in London, as bolted police horse causes panic” – CNN

There were more, but I limited it to 10. There is only so much rotten news a person can take.

ADVERTISEMENT

Saturday afternoon a sergeant with the Santa Cruz Sheriff’s Department was ambushed and killed in a horrific, orchestrated attack. Moreover, NYPD reported that 292 officers have been injured during riots in the past week. Neither story appeared in the top 100 during my Google search for “police news.”

ADVERTISEMENT

However, I was able to find every conceivable imperfection demonstrated by police officers in my query. … Hmmm, “Google query.” Do you think that had something to do with the over-abundance of negative news about law enforcement?

– Jim McNeff