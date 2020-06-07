NEW YORK — Nearly 300 New York police officers have been injured amid the ongoing protests and riots following George Floyd’s death.

The 292 figure provided by police gave some initial context to the fallout of how the protests, lasting over a week, have impacted law enforcement — which has faced threats of violence, defunding and harassment in the streets. Messages like “F*** the police,” acab (all cops are b***ards) and descriptions of cops as “pigs” have been painted across buildings and monuments in U.S. cities, and held up on protesters’ signs.

The extent of the injuries is unclear, Fox News reported.

Highlighting the potential for violence, the NYPD tweeted a video of a brutal assault on one of their police officers, who was on anti-looting patrol in Brooklyn Wednesday. “This was not a chance encounter — it was a planned assassination attempt on an NYPD police officer. It’s only by sheer luck that this didn’t have a drastically different outcome,” the department said in a tweet.