Alec Baldwin has never been shy to point out his perceived faults in law enforcement. His past social media postings reveal that he quickly jumps on any perceived or real law enforcement event in a negative fashion but it seems that he may have changed his mind on the profession after he shot and killed a videographer while filming the movie “Rust” in Sante Fe, New Mexico.

On Monday, Baldwin once again took to social media but this time he urged Hollywood to hire police officers on all film and television sets that use guns.

“Every film/TV set that uses guns, fake or otherwise, should have a police officer on set, hired by the production, to specifically monitor weapons safety,” Baldwin wrote in a tweet is now private.

Baldwin was handed a firearm by assistant director Dave Halls, who claimed the prop was safe for use. However, according to an affidavit that was used to obtain a search warrant, Halls did not check all the rounds inside the revolver before declaring it a “cold gun.”

Halls explained to local law enforcement that typically, he would watch as armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed spun the drum of the gun to show him that it was clear of obstructions, loaded with the proper ammunition and ready to be used on set. Halls said that he only recalled seeing three rounds in the chamber ahead of passing the gun over to Baldwin and did not recall if Gutierrez Reed had spun the drum on that occasion.

There have been 250 film production “accidents” with 47 fatalities since 1990 according to data from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration. These incidents include car accidents, injuries sustained from heavy equipment, falls from scaffolding and deadly shootings according to CNBC.