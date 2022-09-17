Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

EUFAULA, Ala. – Remember playing the game, “Snake in the Grass” as a kid, or referring to an undesirable person as a “snake in the grass”? Well, officers with the Eufaula Alabama Police Department tried their hand at “Snake in the Toilet,” since the reptile was clearly undesirable in the configuration it was found on Friday.

“We never know from one day to the next what kind of call we will recieve (sic) during our shift,” Eufaula Police noted. “Today was no exception, however a snake in the toilet wasn’t on our list of possibilities. Day shift removed the unwelcomed visitor and released it to a more suitable habitat.”

Not to fear, police identified it as a “harmless Gray Rat Snake.”