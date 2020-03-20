EUFAULA, Ala. – Truck drivers have a problem that people traveling in passenger automobiles would never consider. However, an Alabama police department has taken notice in our rapidly changing world due to coronavirus and is helping truckers gain access to drive-through fast food.

Since the dining rooms at fastfood restaurants are closed to public access, and tractor trailers are much too large to go through the drive-through, officers of the Eufaula Police Department are offering to get food for the truck drivers, AL.com reported.

“We will either go get something for you or give you a ride to the nearest drive-thru (if you don’t mind riding in the back seat),’’ the department posted on Facebook. “If manpower is such that we cannot assist, we will secure someone that can.”

“We appreciate what you do for our country and our community, and this is the Eufaula Police Department’s way of saying thank you,” the message concludes. “Drive Safe!”