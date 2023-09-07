Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

MANSFIELD, Texas – A North Texas police officer is a hero in the eyes of a homeowner after a large snake was found coiled inside a sink within the person’s residence, according to a report.

Officer Lynch with the Mansfield Police Department was the “perfect person for the job,” her agency noted in a Facebook post about the Monday morning incident. She found herself wrangling the slithery intruder after responding to the unnerving call with the snake curled up in a sink, NBC 5 DFW reported.

“When the call was dispatched, all of the officers knew that Officer Lynch was the perfect person for the job!” the police department said in a Facebook post Wednesday morning.

It’s unclear why Officer Lynch was well-suited to handle the reptilian intrusion. Nevertheless, she retrieved the snake and released it into a safe environment.

“The homeowner was very thankful for her quick response,” the department noted.