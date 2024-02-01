Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

AUSTRALIA – A 12-year-old girl from Queensland, Australia rescued her pet guinea pig from being consumed by a snake when she grabbed the reptile and began swinging it in circles, video shows.

Rosie Wightman is seen in a video searching her backyard on Sunday for “MaxiBon,” her pet guinea pig. During the search she discovered her furry friend was about to be consumed by a large snake.

Without considering the danger, the pre-teen wanted to rescue her pet so she picked up the slithering serpent and began swinging it in circles, according to a video posted to social media by her uncle, Kip Wightman, an Australian radio host, Fox News Digital reported.

“Didn’t even think it through,” Rosie said in an interview with 7News Australia. “I was just like, ‘grab the snake, grab the snake.’”

WATCH VIDEO

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

After whipping the snake around several times, Rosie’s father came to his daughter’s aid and grabbed the snake while MaxiBon was released and ran away.

Luke Wightman, Rosie’s dad, dropped the reptile, but a moment later cautiously approached, picked it up and flung it over the fence, according to Fox.

MaxiBon seemed uninjured from its brush with death, the family told 7News Australia.

“I’m proud that my Rosie, at 12 years old, had the guts to pick up a snake and save her pet’s life,” Wightman said.

According to the Australian news outlet, the snake appeared to have a brown body with a pale belly, which describes several different snakes.

Share and speak up for justice, law & order...