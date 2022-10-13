Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

A highly identifiable fugitive in Australia was arrested Wednesday after evading authorities for two weeks. The man made headlines and created comedic chatter on social media due to his tattoos.

Jaimes Sutton is certainly recognizable by his forehead tattoo, which reads, “BEAST.” He was eventually tracked down at a residence in New South Wales about 2:45 p.m. local time, according to news.com.au.

Sutton, 24, updated his Facebook profile picture earlier this week to a selfie in which the lower half of his face is covered, according to the news outlet.

“Cops won’t even recognize ya now bra,” one person commented sarcastically.

The Murray River Police District posted the fugitive’s scowling mugshot in a Facebook post on Sept. 28 along with a request to help locate the man. He was wanted by authorities after failing to appear in court on charges of domestic violence and property damage.

The department’s BOLO (be on the lookout) became the source of comedy from social media users, the New York Post reported.

“Keep your eyes open for this man. He’ll be extremely hard to spot in a crowd,” came a snarky comment from one Facebook user.

Other comments dripping with sarcasm sought more identifying details, like his height, clothing and eye color.

“I’m gonna need a description if you want my help to find him,” one FB viewer noted.

Australian police asked for help finding, James Sutton, who is recognized by his tattoos. ( Jaimes Sutto/Facebook)

Some took direct hits at Sutton’s choice of ink.

“When your toddler gets hold of a permanent marker,” a Twitter user critiqued.

“It reminds me of doing a poster in primary school!” another commenter wrote.

Sutton was denied bail after he was taken into custody on Wednesday. He is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.