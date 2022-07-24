Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

UPPER MACUNGIE TOWNSHIP, Pa. – A snake-lover in rural Pennsylvania reportedly dodged death earlier this week when his 15-foot long pet snake wrapped itself around his neck.

Police and paramedics were dispatched to the residence in Upper Macungie Township on Wednesday, responding to reports of a man in cardiac arrest. Upon arrival, first responders discovered the 28-year-old unnamed man unconscious on the floor of his home with the snake around his neck, the Independent reported.

Lt. Peter Nickischer of the Upper Macungie Township Police Department told the news outlet, “It’s one of those situations where the officers don’t have the time, the liberty to ask a lot of questions. They have to act right away and then it’s a matter of, OK, let’s get this person into the ambulance as soon as possible.”

Police described the snake as “very large and very thick.” They confirmed the head of the snake was far enough away from the man’s body for everyone’s safety before the shot was taken.

After being shot, the snake slithered away before dying, allowing the snake owner to be pulled to safety. Officials said the man is now in a local hospital receiving treatment, ndtv.com reported.

A police officer who responded to the scene described it as “right out of a horror movie.” Moreover, the lieutenant also said that in his 19 years doing police work, he had never seen anything like this.

Nickischer praised the officer who took action and said the team that went in showed a lot of bravery.

Authorities said they discovered multiple snake enclosures in the man’s home. While the species of snake wrapped around the man’s neck remains unidentified by police, they don’t plan any further investigation, according to the Independent.