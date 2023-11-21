Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

LORAIN, Ohio – Law enforcement authorities in Ohio said two adults and two children were found dead from gunshot wounds inside a home Sunday morning. The case is being investigated as a triple murder-suicide.

Officers initially responded to the Lorain neighborhood on E. 9th Street Sunday morning regarding a “dog-at-large” complaint from a local resident. Upon arrival in the area, police discovered an unlocked home and decided to enter and investigate. Inside the residence, four people were found dead from gunshot wounds.

The Lorain Police Department said Tyler Young, 29, shot and killed his pregnant wife, Skylar Young, 24, their four-month-old son, Bandin Young, and her nine-year-old daughter, Angel Issac, before killing himself, 19 News reported.

A 9mm handgun was located next to Tyler’s body. It matched the weapon used in the deadly shootings, authorities confirmed.

Investigators said Tyler did not leave a note, but a family member told police that he had a “schizophrenic episode” earlier this year. They are looking into his mental health and no further details regarding the homicides were immediately available.

Tyler was arrested earlier this year for a domestic violence incident that involved Skylar. However, charges were never filed, police said, according to 19 News.

Angel was a student at a local charter school.