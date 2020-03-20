DETROIT – Detroit Police Chief James Craig said 152 police officers are now quarantined amid the coronavirus outbreak. Of those, five have tested positive for the virus.

“I’ve never seen anything like this,” Craig said during a press conference Friday. “As of right now we have 152 members of the police department that are quarantined. Of that, 130 were ordered to quarantined; 22 self-quarantined.”

Moreover, the chief added, “At this point we currently have five sworn police officers and one civilian contract employee who has tested positive for Covid-19 … It’s certainly a cause for concern … I can tell you that our services at this point will not change.”

According to the City of Detroit’s website, there are 2,200 total Detroit police officers, USA Today reported.

Craig noted that while he had previously modified protocol to give officers much more discretion over whether to respond to minor misdemeanors, this has not changed, according to the report.