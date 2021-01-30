A witness saw him slumped over the wheel and flagged down nearby officers, who raced over and tried to open the door.

The video shows police smashing the car windows when the door doesn’t budge, and pulling out Saroya to check his medical condition.

The YouTuber who faked a medical emergency in @TimesSquareNYC to gain followers also gained a criminal record, as he’s now been arrested & charged with the dangerous stunt that took NYC first responders away from other NYers in actual distress. pic.twitter.com/OdtkjC1dbu — Commissioner Shea (@NYPDShea) January 29, 2021

Medics were also dispatched to check on Saroya, who blamed his bogus fainting spell on “two workouts and a red bull.”

After his “sudden” revival, Saroya was sent home before posting the video to YouTube earlier this week. Consequently, the joker found himself in police custody on Thursday, Daily News reported.