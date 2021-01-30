Share and speak up for justice, law & order...















Black Lives Matter has been nominated for the 2021 Nobel peace prize.

The movement’s fight against racial injustice took center stage in the nomination while the violence and property damage that occurred during some of the protests weren’t mentioned.

The Guardian reported the nomination for the humanitarian honor came from a Norwegian politician who hailed its multi-racial breadth, calling it “a very important worldwide movement to fight racial injustice.”

The group’s message that often centered around law enforcement, with one protest chanting “pigs in a blanket, fry them like bacon,” has seemingly avoided their responsibility and rhetoric that created billions of dollars in property damage this summer that included multiple riots that turned violent.

Petter Eide, a member of Norway’s Parliament, avoided questions of the movement’s occasions of violence on Friday by referring to research that cited the majority of the demonstrations were peaceful.

The New York Post pointed out that “throughout the U.S. and Europe, BLM demonstrations have devolved into bottle-throwing, fire-setting, graffiti-spraying. statue-toppling and attacks on police in the years since it was founded in 2013 in response to the acquittal of the man who shot Trayvon Martin.”

Most recently, hundreds of BLM demonstrators fought with NYPD cops on Martin Luther King Day, injuring eleven cops.

The Norway-based Nobel Committee is expected to choose the winners in November.

The Sydney Peace Foundation was given to the movement’s founders in 2017.

