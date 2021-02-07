Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

















NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Police in Tennessee are investigating after a man was shot and killed Friday night during a robbery “prank” for a YouTube video, WSMV reported.

Nashville police responded to the parking lot of an Urban Air indoor trampoline park at 9:25 p.m., where David Starnes Jr., 23, admitted to shooting Timothy Wilks, 20, according to a news release from the police.

Witnesses told detectives that Wilks and a friend were participating in a “prank” robbery as part of a YouTube video when they approached a group of people, including Starnes, with butcher knives. Starnes said he was unaware of the prank and shot Wilks to defend himself and the people he was with, New York Post reported.

According to Metro Nashville Police Department, no charges have been filed. The investigation is still ongoing.

In another case, a YouTube prankster was arrested in New York after staging a medical emergency in Times Square last month, Law Officer reported. The charade forced a response from EMS and police. It was later determined to be a hoax for a YouTube video.

