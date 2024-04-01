Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – A gunman opened fire inside a Nashville restaurant during Easter Sunday brunch service, killing one person and wounding several others, authorities said.

Bullets were fired at the restaurant called Roasted, a popular brunch spot at 614 Garfield St. in the Salemtown section of the city, just before 3 p.m., according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

The shooting took place when two men became involved in an altercation. One man pulled out a weapon and discharged multiple rounds before fleeing the scene. The man who was fatally shot is believed to be the other person involved in the altercation, MNPD spokesman Don Aaron said.

Meanwhile, seven others suffered injuries, according to police. Five individuals were shot. Several ambulances rushed to the eatery and took away patrons, according to The Tennessean.

The five wounded victims who were transported to the hospital suffered non-life-threatening injuries and are expected to survive, Aaron said.

A sixth person suffered a graze wound, though it is not clear if the wound was caused by a scratch or a bullet. The seventh victim, a pregnant woman, was transported to a hospital after suffering a panic attack, Aaron said.

At the time of the shooting, Roasted was packed with customers sipping mimosas, dancing to a DJ, and taking photos with a staff member dressed as the Easter bunny.

MNPD released the photo below of the gunman sought in the homicide.

Police are still searching for the suspected gunman. ( X – @MNPDNashvill)

Dia Settle was with a group of mothers playing with their kids in the playground, the New York Post reported.

“Everyone was grabbing the children and running or dropping on the ground,” she said. “I got waves of chills because I could tell someone was hurt, just from the sound and that many gunshots.”

Witnesses described two men arguing before one of the individuals pulled out a gun and started shooting.

“Detectives are working to determine the motive for this gunman opening fire during Sunday brunch at Roasted on Garfield St.,” Metro Nashville Police said in a statement.

The suspected shooter fled the restaurant in a Mercedes GLS 450 and remains at large, police said.

The suspect reportedly fled in the above Mercedes GLS 450. ( X – @MNPDNashville)

Detectives from MNPD’s Titan Unit, which specializes in finding violent suspects, were at the scene and presently searching for the gunman, The Tennessean reported.

“They’re very good at what they do,” Aaron said. “There’s a lot of work being put in right now to try to locate this man.”

Police are asking anyone with information to call 615-862-8600.

