CEDAR PARK, Texas — A young Texas patriot ambitiously seeks to honor the memory of fallen veterans through the fantastic organization, Wreaths Across America.

Remmer Machamer, 9, lives in Cedar Park, Texas where he raises money for the charitable organization, year after year.

“Wreaths Across America is an organization that loves our military just as much as I do,” Machamer said. “Their mission is to remember our fallen veterans, honor those who serve, and teach children—like me—the value of freedom. One way they do this is by coordinating wreath laying ceremonies at more than 1,600 cemeteries throughout the U.S., at sea, and abroad. One of these cemeteries is the Texas State Cemetery in Austin, Texas.”

Machamer told Law Officer about events that motivated his ambition.

“When I was 7, I attended a DAR meeting with my mother and grandmother and learned about Wreaths Across America. I also learned that there had not been enough donations the year before, and 300 graves did not get wreaths. That really bothered me because all of our soldiers deserve to be remembered. First, I suggested my mom could buy all of the wreaths that were needed. When she explained how much that would cost, I wanted everyone to know what had happened so that they could all help out and make sure it never happened again. So, we went home and wrote a speech, and I started going door-to-door asking for donations. My neighbors helped me raise over $2,000 my first year, but more importantly every soldier was remembered with a wreath that year. Last year I raised over $4,000 for wreaths at the Texas State Cemetery. People keep on saying that I did something special, but I don’t look at it that way. What our military does for all of us is the big deal. What I have done for them is nothing in comparison.”

When Machamer spoke to Law Officer, his enthusiasm became contagious as he articulated the difficulty of raising money for wreaths during the coronavirus pandemic.

“This year my goal is to raise even more money because there are still other soldiers in other cemeteries who are not yet being remembered. But COVID has made it hard for me to go door-to-door to raise money for Wreaths Across America, and this makes me sad. No soldier should ever be forgotten, so we all need to work together to honor every single one. By sponsoring a wreath(s), volunteering, or attending a ceremony, we can all do our part to remember and honor our military and the price they have willingly paid for our freedom.”

Finally, a grateful young man would like to leave readers with a challenge.

“I hope you will share this information with others so that we can show that we remember and honor our soldiers! Thank you!”

