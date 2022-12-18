Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

ARLINGTON, Va. – It has recently come to light that U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has been quietly placing Christmas wreaths on graves of American veterans for years as part of Wreaths Across America, according to a report.

Wreaths Across America is a charitable organization that deploys thousands of volunteers annually to place wreaths on the graves of veterans and fallen soldiers. One of their volunteers is the highly esteemed Justice Thomas.

The Western Journal noted that Thomas embodies a biblical passage found in the book of Matthew, which says, “Thus, when you give to the needy, sound no trumpet before you, as the hypocrites do in the synagogues and in the streets, that they may be praised by others. Truly, I say to you, they have received their reward.”

Washington, D.C. journalist and author Emily Miller noticed Thomas volunteering for Wreaths Across America at Arlington National Cemetery on Saturday. She wrote on Twitter, “Love how Justice Clarence Thomas quietly lays wreaths with all other volunteers every year at Arlington National Cemetery for #wreathsacrossamerica to honor those who have (given) the ultimate sacrifice.”

Love how Justice Clarence Thomas quietly lays wreaths with all the other volunteers every year at Arlington National Cemetery for #wreathsacrossamerica to honor those who have the ultimate sacrifice. pic.twitter.com/xerCBt8ICM — Emily Miller (@emilymiller) December 17, 2022

This isn’t the first year Thomas has volunteered at Arlington Cemetery, either. The justice can be seen in a candid photo from 2013 helping to clean up the cemetery after the Christmas season on a rainy January day.

The candid nature of the photo stands in stark contrast to the choreographed photo-ops so often seen with high profile people, which are produced for their own selfish ambitions.

The Western Journal chronicled a few instances when politicians engaged in “virtual signaling” with various fabricated photo-ops. Thus, “it was refreshing, then, to see Thomas volunteering for a noble cause out of the goodness of his heart and moral convictions,” the news outlet wrote.

Continuing, “Thomas is one of the few people in American politics who shows respect and love for his country and those who have died to protect it.”