BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. — An elderly Arizona woman, 74, was arrested for aggravated assault this week, accused of repeatedly striking her boyfriend in the head with a hammer then pulling a gun on him during a drive to a hospital, authorities said.

Marilyn Ann Kepler, of Bullhead City, was booked at the Mohave County Jail in Kingman, Ariz., after the Monday incident, police said Tuesday.

“She was upset with her boyfriend because he had left the television on during the night and she couldn’t sleep,” the Bullhead City Police Department wrote in a press statement.

The Kingman Police Department on Monday reported that the boyfriend — also 74 — was being treated at a hospital for injuries to his head.

The man said he convinced Kepler to drive him to the hospital after the assault, but that she drove past the medical facility and then pulled a gun on him while she was driving, FOX 5 Las Vegas reported.

The victim said he was able to take the gun away and get out of the vehicle. Kepler then drove off, he said.

A passing motorist spotted the man and took him to a nearby hospital for treatment, according to police.

The victim told medical staff he woke up to Kepler hitting him in the head with a weapon, police said.

Kepler was arrested in Bullhead City for aggravated assault. The town is about 100 miles south of Las Vegas.

