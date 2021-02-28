Share and speak up for justice, law & order...



















Wichita, Kansas – Three Wichita police officers were injured by a “possible explosion” after being dispatched to a residence on Saturday. Two officers have minor injuries and a third officer is in serious but stable condition. Surrounding agencies including the Wichita SWAT Team and Bomb Squad have been on the scene for most of the evening negotiating with the suspect.

Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay told reporters at the scene that it was unknown whether the explosion came from an improvised device or a weapon.

At Bayley and St. Francis. Police, ambulance and fire are here. pic.twitter.com/d5EuW1oV3I — Michael Stavola (@MichaelStavola1) February 27, 2021

According to Ramsey, “Currently, the SWAT team and the bomb squad are on the scene and are dealing with what may be inside.”

The ATF’s Kansas City Field Division said it is working with local authorities to investigate the incident.





Bio

Robert Johnson Robert Johnson is a 20 year veteran law enforcement officer currently working at a large metropolitan agency. His assignments have included narcotics, gangs and training. He joined Law Officer in 2017 as an Associate Editor.