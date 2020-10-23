I threw in the towel. It’s over.

After almost 24 years working my dream job and following in my fathers footsteps, I hung up the gear for the final time on October 9th. While there are too many reasons to count, the most prominent are the most obvious.

I came to the decision that you don’t deserve me.

I took an oath to protect all. But it’s now clear that some don’t deserve my sacrifice.

Those of you that called for my death while not even knowing me, don’t deserve my sacrifice.

AMERICA WE ARE LEAVING

Those that would place a middle finger and inch from my face and scream at the top of their lungs that you’ll follow me home and rape my non-existent wife and kill my children don’t deserve my sacrifice. And after being told that, I couldn’t even tell that pasty white red-haired fascist that his only chance of hooking up was via rape. Because as cops, the first amendment does not apply.

And after all of that, myself and my fellow officers got to hear the Mayor tell the world how “peaceful” the “rally” went.

I threw in the towel because Lebron James doesn’t deserve me. His wife and kids don’t deserve me. He has spewed his unintelligent and hateful bullshit long enough. He loves to tell as many as he can how the law enforcement profession, that he has hired for protection and been around his entire life living like a king, are simply “hunted down” and murdering blacks as soon as they leave their houses.

Actually, he’s right.

Although they’re not being hunted by police. Check the facts and the homicide data. But be warned…it requires reading. But so much of this is actually funny. I don’t see any fear in the eyes of those who threaten my life and the lives of my family. I don’t see fear in those who resist arrest. In fact, resisting arrest is the exact opposite of fear.

WHO WILL FIGHT FOR US?

Hey Bronny, have you ever once uttered the words “stop resisting arrest”?? Has Beyonce? Has Don Lemon? Has Anderson Cooper? Has Joe Biden? Has Kamala Harris? Has Talcum X aka Mr. Dolezal aka Shaun King?

After all, this is about saving lives right? If it was, how come these high paid celebrities, living in their mansions never discuss the one common denominator with anyone that gets shot by the police? Or would mentioning it piss off the voting base? If you have no interest in actually saving lives, shut up and dribble (nod to Laura).

I threw in the towel because as of this day, 211 white American (Washington Post Police Shooting Database) have been killed by the police since Breonna Taylor was killed standing next to er boyfriend firing a gun at cops.

Can you name one?

Why is that?

Your local police chief knows the truth. Your local mayor knows the truth. Your governor knows the truth. And most of all, the media knows the truth. While they all know the truth, they have all conspired to keep that truth buried.

Move along…nothing to see here. If all 211 were put on blast in the media 24/7, would the public realize that there is absolutely no epidemic involving police deadly use of force against African Americans? Maybe the public would actually view each incident as tragic no matter how justified, understanding that no race is immune or unfairly targeted?

That won’t happen though.

Because being a “victim” is big business. How many hundreds of millions poured into the Black Lives Matter organization’s bank accounts after George Floyd? Victim status is worth a helluva lot more than dollars in political capital.

THE STACY ETTEL STORY

It generates outrage. Outrage becomes votes. Kamala Harris doesn’t want change. Progress (truth) is bad for business. Can you name one redeeming quality or real significant change any of these mouth pieces have provided to the world? Oh sure, we’ve heard the same crap for decades. If all of their supposed “reform” was actually about reform then why has nothing changed? Chicago, Minneapolis, Portland, Seattle, Los Angeles and all of the other “progressive” cities you would never visit have instituted some of the most stringent and restrictive police reforms in the country but yet we keep hearing about all of the racism.

If racism was to vanish, none of these idiots would have a purpose. There can be no progress in a system where there is too much to lo$e.

I threw in the towel because of my local hospital. The final nail in the coffin for me was being sent to the hospital to interview a shooting victim. I was already in the middle of working two separate homicides, both persons of color that the talking heads never talk about. After all, they weren’t killed after violently attacking a cop.

Now I’m told to go find another victim that doesn’t want to be found. Of course he was uncooperative when we found him. The patient gave a false name to the hospital and as my partner and I waited in a corner, at a COVID safe distance from others, my attention was drawn to a large framed picture on the wall to my direct right. This picture had several smaller photos contained within.

Maybe a hundred.

Every person depicted I assumed were doctors or nurses as they all wore scrubs. Each was holding a different sign above their heads. Some said “Black Lives Matter”. Some said “I can’t breathe”. Some said “say her name”.

In the center of the collage, there was a photo of a white female in scrubs. Her sign read “STOP KILLING OUR PATIENTS”.

I quit the job right then and there.

In my heart at least.

The following morning I called City Hall and requested my pension numbers. Why would that sign do it for me? On average, police use of deadly force around a thousand times a year. A figure which happens to be the lowest average recorded in history. The medical field kills on average 250,000 people per year. Some of it accidental and some of it incompetence and some of it criminal. Both law enforcement and doctors swore an oath to save lives.

But some of us do it better than others. That is obvious in the numbers…..1,000 vs. 250,000.

We call those unfortunate deaths in a hospital “medical mistakes.” If you are a cop, you are called a “murderer.”

At the current odds, I’d rather have open heart surgery performed by a cop. Imagine if the world was concerned about every black death caused by medical malpractice? Now that’s a story. These patients aren’t actively fighting. They’re knocked out.

WHAT HAPPENED TO THIS BLACK LIFE

Every member in every field should know their faults. “STOP KILLING OUR PATIENTS!!!” Seriously? I wouldn’t presume to know your title, doctor or nurse. So I’ll address you simply as A-hole….you don’t deserve me. You don’t deserve my sacrifice. You don’t deserve my life.

And now you’ve lost a good one. Among the thousands of great ones that have left. You’ll be left with no sane person wanting the job.

Now it’s time to go be a father to my son. And watch the world burn. Until election day.

Stay safe. Stay Vigilante.

Jason Simoneau is a 24 year veteran serving as a patrol officer and homicide detective. He is the author of The Job: Sins of the Father