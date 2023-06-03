Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

BEECH CREEK, West Virginia – A West Virginia State Trooper was fatally shot Friday in southern West Virginia, and a suspect later was arrested, authorities said.

Gov. Jim Justice announced that Sgt. Cory Maynard was killed, adding that he was “absolutely heartbroken.”

“The brave men and women of law enforcement, and all first responders who put their lives on the line every day to keep us safe, are an inspiration to us all,” Justice said.

ABC 4 reported that officers responded to a complaint of a shooting in the Beech Creek area of Mingo County and were met with gunfire upon arrival, police said in a statement. Maynard initially was taken to a hospital in Logan.

The suspect, Timothy Kennedy, 29, of Beech Creek, was taken into custody Friday night following an extensive search, State Police said later in a brief statement.

No other injuries were reported, and further details on the shooting were not immediately made public.

The shooting happened in the same county where Sheriff Eugene Crum was shot to death in April 2013 in a spot in Williamson where he usually parked his car for lunch. A suspect later was found incompetent to stand trial and was ordered to be committed to a state mental health facility for life.

Mingo and neighboring McDowell County are home to the legendary blood feud between the Hatfield family of West Virginia and the McCoy family of Kentucky.