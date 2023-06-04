No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

West Virginia police officer killed in crash

June 4, 2023
Law OfficerbyLaw Officer
Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

BRIDGEPORT, West Virginia – A Morgtantown police officer was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday according to a statement released from the department.

Patrol Officer First Class Zane Breakiron was off duty when the wreck happened. He was a K-9 handler and was approaching his seventh year with the department.

“This loss has impacted every member of our department,” MPD Chief Eric Powell said. “We express our sincere sorrow and condolences to Zane’s family and loved ones.”

WDTV reports that the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.


Share and speak up for justice, law & order...
Continue Reading
Tags:
Law Officer

Law Officer

Law Officer is the only major law enforcement publication and website owned and operated by law enforcement—for law enforcement and supporters of justice, law, and order. This unique facet makes Law Officer much more than just a publishing company, but a true advocate for the law enforcement profession.

Related Posts

Load More

Latest Articles

Load More

Weekly E-Newsletter

Subscribe—and get the latest news and editorials direct from Law Officer each week!

[newsletter_form type="minimal"]

JOIN THE FIGHT

BE COURAGEOUS

FIND MORE…

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 LawOfficer.com