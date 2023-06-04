West Virginia police officer killed in crash

Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

BRIDGEPORT, West Virginia – A Morgtantown police officer was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday according to a statement released from the department.

Patrol Officer First Class Zane Breakiron was off duty when the wreck happened. He was a K-9 handler and was approaching his seventh year with the department.

“This loss has impacted every member of our department,” MPD Chief Eric Powell said. “We express our sincere sorrow and condolences to Zane’s family and loved ones.”

WDTV reports that the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.

