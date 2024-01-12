Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

A Texas police K9 received a very special honor Tuesday evening after being shot in the line of duty in November, according to reports.

K9 Jack with the Weatherford Police Department sustained gunshot wounds to the ear and paw as a warrant service turned into a gun battle with a suspect on November 16. The person being sought opened fire on law enforcement officers who then returned fire, killing the gunman, FOX 4 Dallas/Ft. Worth reported.

The police agency announced last week that Jack is now fully healed and would be honored for his efforts by receiving a Purple Heart.

“K9 Jack has recovered fully from his gunshot wound and is happy to be back at work,” the department wrote on Facebook along with video of the medal ceremony.

As Jack was honored with the Purple Heart, he also received a standing ovation from the appreciative crowd in attendance, according to FOX 4.

“Jack very selflessly, with bravery and purpose, put himself between the fugitive and officers,” Weatherford Police Chief Lance Arnold said during the ceremony. Watch the latest video at foxnews.com “There is no question in my mind that Jack’s actions that night prevented further harm to our officers and those that were there.”

K9 Jack (Weatherford Police Department)

The ceremony appropriately took place on National Law Enforcement Day. During the special occasion, Weatherford Mayor Paul Paschall and the City Council presented the police service dog with a goody basket filled with chew toys and his favorite snack, Cheez Whiz, while also acknowledging Jack’s handler, Officer Harper.

“Good boy, we appreciate Jack and our law enforcement,” a Facebook user wrote in a comment on the police department’s post, FOX reported.

“Handsome, brave boy!” another admirer noted.

The City of Weatherford is located about 25 miles west of Fort Worth.

