The Lake Worth (TX) Police Department has released body camera footage of officers’ heroic efforts in waking a family and saving them from a burning home.

As reported by CBSDFW, officers saw smoke emerging from a home after midnight on November 30th.

As the fire continued to grow officers ran to the house and began trying to wake anyone inside by banging on doors and windows.

When an officer was able to get someone to open the front door she yelled, “Your house is on fire… come on. Who else is in here?”

Officers were able to safely evacuate two adults, two children and a dog.

In perfect timing, once the officers rescued the family, the Lake Worth Fire Department and Fort Worth Fire Department arrived on the scene.

In a statement officials said —

“The Lake Worth Police Department would like to publicly recognize and thank Officer Myers and Officer Valdez for their steadfast devotion to duty and commitment to keeping the citizens and visitors of Lake Worth safe.”

No officers, firefighters, or residents were injured.