The Nashville Metropolitan Police Department has recognized six police officers for evacuating people and saving lives from 2nd Avenue before Friday morning’s downtown explosion.

The officers recognized include:

Officer Brenna Hosey, who has been with the department for 4 years

Officer James Luellen, who has been with the department for 3 years

Officer Michael Sipos, who has been with the department for 16 months

Officer Amanda Topping, who has been with the department for 21 months

Officer James Wells, who has been with the department for 21 months

Sergeant Timothy Miller, who has been with the department for 11 years

Ann RV exploded at approximately 6:30 a.m. near the intersection of 2nd Avenue and Commerce Street.

Police say officers were initially in the area investigating a shots fired call when the explosion happened.

Three people have been taken to the hospital with non-critical injuries. The explosion is believed to have been an intentional act.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is the lead in the investigation. Anyone with information should call 1-800-CALL-FBI.