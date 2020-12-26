The Nashville Metropolitan Police Department has recognized six police officers for evacuating people and saving lives from 2nd Avenue before Friday morning’s downtown explosion.
The officers recognized include:
- Officer Brenna Hosey, who has been with the department for 4 years
- Officer James Luellen, who has been with the department for 3 years
- Officer Michael Sipos, who has been with the department for 16 months
- Officer Amanda Topping, who has been with the department for 21 months
- Officer James Wells, who has been with the department for 21 months
- Sergeant Timothy Miller, who has been with the department for 11 years
Ann RV exploded at approximately 6:30 a.m. near the intersection of 2nd Avenue and Commerce Street.
Police say officers were initially in the area investigating a shots fired call when the explosion happened.
Three people have been taken to the hospital with non-critical injuries. The explosion is believed to have been an intentional act.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation is the lead in the investigation. Anyone with information should call 1-800-CALL-FBI.
