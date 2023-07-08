Vermont officer, 19 years-old, killed during vehicle pursuit

Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

RUTLAND, VT. – Police in a Vermont city are mourning the death of one of their own after an officer was killed Friday in a crash.

Authorities said Jessica Ebbighausen, 19, died when the cruiser she was driving was hit by a truck she was pursuing in Rutland.

ABC9 reports that the chase started after police got a call about a possible break-in. When they got onto Route 4 in Rutland, police said the 20-year-old suspect crossed the center line and slammed into the cruiser.

Officer Ebbighausen was just hired by the Rutland Police Department in late May and she was suppose to begin her academy training this summer.

“She always had a smile on her face. As I said, worked to get to where she is today and we were looking forward to have her as part of our family,” said Chief Brian Kilcullen with the Rutland Police Department.

Two other officers were hurt in the crash and their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.