The Philadelphia Police Department is mourning the death of two officers who have both died of COVID-19.

As reported by KYW, Captain Frank Milillo, a 31-year veteran and Officer Tab Ali, a 25-year veteran, died from COVID-19.

Milillo, who died this week, was known for being a dedicated family man who mentored fellow police officers.

“Well-respected commander, good guy, all around guy, a community guy, a family guy,” said FOP President John McNesby.

Ali, a former Marine, died last month from the virus.

“Everybody — from what I understand — up in the Manayunk area knew him, and knew him well. He was always up and down the streets, he was a bike cop and very well respected in the community,” McNesby said.