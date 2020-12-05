LOS ANGELES — Faced with a growing financial crisis, Los Angeles city budget analysts recommended Friday that the city begin preparing for the elimination of nearly 1,900 filled positions, including 951 police officers.

City Administrative Officer Rich Llewellyn advised Mayor Eric Garcetti and members of the City Council to lay plans for deep reductions at the Los Angeles Police Department, cutting the number of rank-and-file officers by roughly 10% while also eliminating 728 civilian jobs within the department, Los Angeles Times reported.

If the city ultimately moves ahead with such reductions, the LAPD would likely have fewer officers than at any point in 25 years.

