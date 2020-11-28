Toledo Police Lost A Super Hero: Officer Kevin Dumas

November 28, 2020
ADVERTISEMENT
Sacramento mall shooting

Two teens dead in Sacramento mall shooting

November 28, 2020
meat cleaver

San Bernardino police fatally shoot suspect charging them with meat cleaver

November 28, 2020
Homeless man

Homeless man arrested for sexual assault of woman who offered him shelter

November 28, 2020

Houston police suffers fifth line of duty death this year

November 28, 2020
Manhunt

Manhunt underway for suspect accused of double homicide, kidnapping 1-year-old boy

November 28, 2020
Carter Page

Carter Page files $75M lawsuit against DOJ, rogue FBI leadership over ‘unlawful surveillance’

November 28, 2020
Texas man

Texas man pleads guilty to murdering pregnant girlfriend, placing body in freezer

November 28, 2020
Nevada shooting spreee

Nevada shooting spree leaves 1 dead, 4 injured; suspects arrested in Arizona

November 27, 2020
70 arrests

Gangbanger with 70 arrests slashes NYC correction officer, captain in Thanksgiving Day attack

November 27, 2020
Las Vegas K9 handlers

Las Vegas police K9 handlers file lawsuit over compensation

November 27, 2020
expert witness

Expert witness gives testimony that up to 120,000 Pennsylvania votes should be questioned

November 27, 2020

Retired police officer suffering from M.S. needs a new wheelchair

November 27, 2020

Austin Police Officer Suspended Over Text Messages Discussing COVID-19

November 27, 2020

Watch: Police Officer In Florida Wrestles With Python

November 27, 2020

Detroit Police Deliver Thanksgiving Meals

November 27, 2020

Police Recruit Critical After Boxing Incident At Academy

November 27, 2020

Ex-NYPD employee arrested hijacking bus in police uniform

November 27, 2020

Police called after ‘line cutter’ at Gamestop

November 27, 2020
BORDER23a Agent Nathaniel A. Afolayan, of San Jacinto, died on May 1, 2009. He was 29. The day before Afolayan died, he was training at the Border Patrol Academy in Artesia, New Mexico, when he suddenly collapsed. He had just completed the 1 1/2mile run portion of his physical techniques final exam, the release said. (05/18/2011, Submitted to The Press-Enterprise)

Rhabdo: The Overlooked Illness Killing Law Enforcement Officers

November 26, 2020

Defund the police advocates will not let Biden ignore them

November 26, 2020
LAPD sergeant

LAPD sergeant cleared in fatal shooting of man holding bicycle part resembling weapon

November 26, 2020
Saturday, November 28, 2020
No Result
View All Result
Advertisement
No Result
View All Result

Toledo Police Lost A Super Hero: Officer Kevin Dumas

by Law Officer
November 28, 2020
in News, Officer Down
6
0
1.2k
SHARES
3.5k
VIEWS
Share on Facebook
Tweet
Follow us
Share
Share On Parler

The Toledo Police Department is mourning the loss of Officer Kevin Dumas, 48 years old.

Dumas, a martial artist Black Belt and avid trainer, was one of the officers who would dress up as a superhero and rappel down the Russel J. Ebeid Children’s Hospital building while waving at patients. Those close to Officer Dumas calling him a real-life superhero.

“I guess I kind of describe him as a true hero,” said friend Doris Piercefield.

Officer Kevin Dumas served as a member of TPD’s Swat Team and was an instructor for TPD’s Police Academy.

Once a year Dumas would take on the role of Batman.

“I was just so excited to have an opportunity to do this costume for him because what he was using it for was just so amazing,” said Piercefield

“Anytime I’d see Kevin go down that rope, Batman… I know him,” said friend Erik Swanson. “I know who that is, that’s not Bruce Wayne. He’s doing that extra special thing for other people’s kids, just how he would with his own, how he would be with yours, or mine.”

ABC13 reports that Officer Dumas leaves behind a wife, three children, countless friends, and students who trained under his guidance.

Every Halloween season Officer Kevin Dumas would don his black Batman cap and bring smiles to children inside ProMedica’s Russell J. Ebeid Children’s Hospital.(Jack Bassett)

Toledo PD issuing a statement on Twitter recalling the officer as kind, loving, and a dedicated person.

The City of Toledo taking to social media as well offering condolences to family, friends, and fellow TPD officers.

“He was a good guy,” said Piercefield. “He was a good police officer, he was a good dad, he was just an overall good guy.”

The cause of death was not provided.

 

What Are Your Thoughts?
Law Officer

Law Officer

Law Officer is the only major law enforcement publication and website owned and operated by law enforcement. This unique facet makes Law Officer much more than just a publishing company but is a true advocate for the profession.
Tags:

Related Posts

No Result
View All Result

© 2020 Law Officer

Welcome Back!

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Create New Account!

Fill the forms below to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In
Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?