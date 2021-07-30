No Result
Three young children wandering busy street tell police, ‘Mommy’s dead’

July 29, 2021
Law OfficerbyLaw Officer
SAN ANTONIO — “Mommy’s dead,” was the response from three young children found wandering the streets by San Antonio police in the early hours of Tuesday morning. Law enforcement authorities later discovered the children’s mother at home bleeding from stab wounds in a bathtub.

The field officer who discovered the children, ages 4, 5, and 8, found them wandering a heavily traveled area of San Antonio’s east side about 3 a.m. Tuesday, police said, KWTX reported.

“Mommy’s dead,” the children told the officer when asked what they were doing out so late. “There’s blood everywhere.”

Officers took the eldest child to point out the family’s home, while other officers stayed with the youngest children.

After officers discovered the victim, she was transported to the hospital where she is in serious condition, suffering from stab wounds to the legs and abdomen.

The woman has not cooperated with police as they try to figure out how she was maimed and who is responsible, according to police.


