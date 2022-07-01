Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

SAN ANTONIO – A man was sentenced to a decade in prison after admitting that he sexually assaulted horses at a San Antonio equine boarding facility, according to reports.

Jean Marie Bugoma, 24, was convicted on Wednesday after pleading guilty to bestiality. He quickly learned his fate during proceedings in the 379th District Court, which is a sentence of 10 years in state prison, KSAT reported.

The disturbing acts occurred at the equine boarding facility on at least three occasions between June 2020 and February 2021.

According to an arrest affidavit, early in the chronology, Bugoma was caught on surveillance camera walking through the stables naked.

Soon after the owner noticed items out of place, a horse was out of its stall and two horses had sustained injuries. A veterinarian was called and determined the horses had been sexually and physically assaulted.

Bugoma returned to the stables months later and had sex with one of the horses, according to authorities.

Further investigation revealed that two horses had been “hobbled,” which meant their legs were bound together, the New York Post reported.

When the owner caught Bugoma back at the stable in February last year, authorities obtained a warrant that determined DNA taken from one of the horses matched that of the suspect.

Share and speak up for justice, law & order...