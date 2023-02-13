Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

SAN ANTONIO – A Texas police officer, who was working an off-duty security detail at a bar and restaurant, was escorting an unruly customer from the business when the suspect took the officer’s Taser and tried to use the electronic control device against him. The officer responded by discharging his firearm at the attacker, striking him in the chest.

Officers with the San Antonio Police Department responded to a Twin Peaks off Southwest Loop 410 late Saturday evening regarding a shooting. Upon arrival, they learned that restaurant staff asked a man to leave due to a disturbance, FOX 29 reported.

However, the customer refused to leave, so they summoned an off-duty Somerset police officer working security to assist. The off-duty officer escorted the man out of the business for “being intoxicated and belligerent.” In the process, police say the suspect managed to grab the officer’s Taser and tried to use it against him while actively resisting.

As a result, the off-duty officer opened fire and struck the suspect in the chest. He was transported to a nearby hospital and was listed in critical condition, according to a FOX report on Sunday.