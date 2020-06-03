The idea of a peaceful protest has been distorted. In days gone by, peaceful protesters were confined to an area to be seen and heard, but they were not allowed to impact others and destroy property.

Those days are long gone. Now a “peaceful protest” includes:

Disrupting commerce

Interfering with business operations

Blocking roadways

Marching on the Interstate

Defacing property

Intimidating anyone who supports the opposing view

When violence develops, many reporters still categorize it as a “mostly peaceful protest”

I recently heard from a few people who described themselves as avid supporters of law enforcement. They fly a thin blue line flag and have pro-police bumper stickers on their cars. As “George Floyd—peaceful protesters” gathered near their homes and businesses, they’ve been intimidated to remove these items. People legitimately feared being injured if they failed to comply.

ADVERTISEMENT

When this happens, it is not a “peaceful protest.”

ADVERTISEMENT

We’ve all seen police officers voluntarily embrace some of the protesters, and it’s been encouraging to witness—from both sides of the equation. But we’ve also seen police coerced into a kneeling position at the demands of “peaceful protesters.” The image that went through my mind was that of Coptic Christians kneeling before being beheaded by terrorists several years ago.

This form of coercion is not a “peaceful protest.” … Lord help us when these demands increase, and they will.

Businesses have been hurt badly enough due to coronavirus, we do not need protests and riots, which further damage their chance at survival. Nevertheless, we see truckers unable to deliver their shipments, businessmen and women unable to access their office, etc. due to people demanding to be heard.

These are not “peaceful protests.”

I support authentic peaceful protests, but not in the way they’ve been redefined.

We are witnessing tribalism and it’s having a negative impact on our humanity. On that note, I’d like to express some thoughts on the topic, which were previously published in, “7 OFFICERS SHOT AS POLICE OFFICERS TARGETED IN NATIONWIDE RIOTS.”

Lost humanity Race is such a topic of conversation that people have forgotten the most important missing element. The factor that is conspicuously absent, whether it is police abuse, racism, rioting etc., is HUMANITY. Where has it gone? I believe “groupthink” is occurring, as nearly everyone (on TV) seems to be afraid to scorn the hateful violence that is occurring. Some people are willing to steer the ship into the lighthouse due to labor abuse that occurred in the factory, which built the ship. In this illustration, “some people” are rioters and others who support their viscous acts; the “ship” is America; the “lighthouse” is represented by violent riots; the “labor abuse” is slavery; and the “factory” is the beginning of our country. Peaceful protests are not the issue. However, at sunset each day, the people voicing their opinions through peace are replaced by violent predators, vultures, and thieves. This anarchy needs to be shut down; and leaders making an effort to do so should be applauded. Unfortunately, too many people in charge lack the will to confront malevolence. Until that occurs, public parasites of every color will flaunt politicians and flip the finger at peace officers trying to gain control and return civility to the masses. Sadly, Monday night they were doing much more than “flipping the finger,” they were using fingers to pull the trigger. Now, we have cops who are losing their life because of homicidal actions. Tribalism Tribalism is in vogue and it’s tearing us apart. Being primarily identified as anything but a human being in need of hope and opportunity is sorrowful. The violence and looting are justified in the minds of fleeing thieves who tell reporters it’s “reparations.” I’m unsure what justification white looters are using, other than they are simply criminals running amok. Indeed the stain of slavery is part of American history that cannot be erased; nor should it. The future will always be brighter when we learn from failures of the past, or in this case, “the sins of our forefathers.” However, we eliminated that blight in our history. There were more than 360,000 white Americans who died fighting for the Union Army during the Civil War. As slaves were freed, some picked up arms and donned the Union blue fighting shoulder to shoulder with Northern troops. That is a picture of humanity, and we need more of it today. Admittedly, things remained very difficult for black Americans during the next 100 years following the Civil War. I get very angry when I watch old film of racist law enforcement officers from the 50s and 60s treating blacks like animals. I get angry if I see it today. I hate racism regardless of the color of skin of the perpetrator. Yet this isn’t 1964. People can flourish through hard work in 2020. The examples are everywhere, and anyone who fails to see opportunity is in denial. The riots of 2020 have very little to do with George Floyd. It’s tribalism, and it’s killing a nation’s soul. Better together When former black slaves picked up arms and fought for the Union Army during the Civil War, they were viciously targeted by the evil will of some Confederates. That was abhorrent then, and the violence transpiring between “ideological tribes” today is also repulsive. Federal Officer Dave Patrick Underwood, a black American, was murdered in Oakland Saturday night. His murder should matter just as much as the death of George Floyd. Unless every “tribe” views one another as equals in our culture, we are doomed. Hate will not achieve the goals of “justice.” Equal application of the law is not achieved by violence. The only thing that can conquer our differences is love for humanity. That is the component that should be sought more than all others, for when it is present, it conquers all. If we cannot agree on that, we might be doomed for another Civil War.

I mentioned the murder of Federal Officer Underwood in the article above. After the article was published, the nation also absorbed the cruel homicide of retired police Captain David Dorn of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

The 77-year-old man was working as a security officer and responding to an alarm call at a pawn shop. He was apparently murdered by looters. I find it horrifying that religious and political black leaders with the largest platforms go mute during these occasions.

Nevertheless, I’ll speak up for humanity, whether it involves calling police to account, or focusing attention on crime. In all cases, the scales of justice are suppose to be blind, and the application of law should be equitable.

– Jim McNeff