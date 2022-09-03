Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

SACHSE, Texas – Two Texas police officers were ambushed when a suspect walked up to the driver’s side of the police unit and fired a shotgun through the window, according to reports.

The officer who was sitting in the driver’s seat suffered head wounds. The second officer, who was also injured, returned fire, hitting the suspect, police said, FOX 4 DFW reported.

The attack occurred just after midnight Friday morning in the city of Sachse, which is part of the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. Officers with the Sachse Police Department were outside a Medpost Urgent Care office when the ambush took place.

Both officers were taken to a hospital. Fortunately, they were treated for non-life threatening injuries and later released.

The suspect was also transported to a local hospital. His name and condition were not released, FOX reported.

Local resident Matthew Talmage said he was “freaked out” by the ambush shooting.

“You’ve got one person that’s just going to go and ambush when they are sitting in the parking lot. What else is going on in the neighborhood? It scares me. It puts chills on my arm,” Talmage noted, according to FOX 4. “Thank goodness the cops survived, I don’t even know how that happened. He came up to the window with a shotgun and just started blasting. Whoa, wow, thank God! He was looking out for them.”

Talmage is relieved the gunman is off the streets.

“There is one less crazy person off the street. It’s more settling, but still disturbing at the same time,” he said.

A motivation for the shooting remains under investigation, which is being conducted by the Texas Rangers.

Charley Wilkison, executive director of the Combined Law Enforcement Associations of Texas (CLEAT), said ambush shootings of police have become a concern statewide.

“Sometimes there is just this senseless act of absolute violence and hatred toward police,” Wilkison said. “That’s what this was. And the public needs to know this exists.”

“The job has always been very dangerous,” Wilkison continued. “Texas is one of the most dangerous states.”