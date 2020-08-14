AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin City Council Thursday slashed $150 million from the Austin Police Department’s budget, roughly 34 percent of the agency’s $434 million total budget.

The council vote was unanimous. The new budget cycle goes into effect October 1, 2020, Law Officer reported.

After the shocking news became public, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued a statement, which is important, since Austin is the state capital.

“Some cities are more focused on political agendas than public safety,” said Governor Abbott. “Austin’s decision puts the brave men and women of the Austin Police Department and their families at greater risk, and paves the way for lawlessness. Public safety is job one, and Austin has abandoned that duty. The legislature will take this issue up next session, but in the meantime, the Texas Department of Public Safety will stand in the gap to protect our capital city.”