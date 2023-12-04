Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

AUSTIN, Texas – Last month, Texas Republicans sent Gov. Greg Abbot SB4. It is a bill that would authorize local police to handle immigration enforcement by making it a state misdemeanor to cross the Texas-Mexico border illegally. If passed, the proposed state law, which is considered “the strongest border security bill,” would also allow a judge to order illegal immigrants to return to Mexico, the Daily Wire reported.

On Sunday, Gov. Abbott said that he plans to sign the law. It will allow every law enforcement officer in the Lone Star State to arrest immigrants who illegally entered Texas from another country.

“Texas is having to step up and do even more to make sure that we deny illegal entry into the state of Texas and as a result … in two weeks I’ll be signing [the] new law,” Abbott previously said during an interview with Fox News.

“The problem is extraordinarily bad,” Abbott declared. “The numbers are high, and that is because Joe Biden continues to lay out the welcome mat welcoming illegal immigrants into the United States of America.”

The total number of illegal border crossers is simply staggering compared to prior administrations. Hence, Texas border towns and nearby cities are overwhelmed, despite the governor bussing thousands of migrants to sanctuary jurisdictions within the U.S.

Furthermore, the number of suspected terrorists crossing into the U.S. is also at an all time high, according to CBP data.

“That’s why Texas is having to step up and apprehend as many of these people as possible to make sure that they’re not posing a threat to our country, but this is a very serious existential threat to our country caused by Joe Biden,” Abbott said. “And that’s exactly why Texas is taking extraordinary steps to try to crack down on it.”