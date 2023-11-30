Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

AUSTIN, Texas – As the Biden Administration continues to allow a flood of immigrants to illegally cross the southern border, thus overwhelming local small towns and nearby cities, the governor of Texas announced he will continue to authorize the bussing of foreign-born individuals skirting U.S. law to Democrat-run cities around the country.

Gov. Greg Abbott said on Wednesday that Texas will shuttle another 70,000 immigrants to Democrat strongholds around the nation as the President’s policies place an unbearable strain on border towns, the Daily Wire reported.

“Texas will bus migrants to sanctuary cities until Biden secures the border,” Abbott said on X. “Our mission provides vital relief to border towns.”

Texas plans to transport more than 12,500 migrants to Washington D.C., 25,000 to New York City, 20,000 to Chicago, 3,200 to Philadelphia, 7,400 to Denver, and over 1,100 to Los Angeles, according to Abbott’s social media post.

Texas will bus migrants to sanctuary cities until Biden secures the border. Over 12,500 to DC

Over 25,000 to New York City

Over 20,000 to Chicago

Over 3,200 to Philadelphia

Over 7,400 to Denver

Over 1,100 to Los Angeles Our mission provides vital relief to border towns. — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) November 29, 2023

Abbott as well as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis have emphasized in the past that immigrants are not transported against their will. They are actually choosing their preferred destination.

Under Biden’s leadership, the border crisis has become a national crisis as both security and sanctity of life have been repeatedly compromised.

Despite big city Democrats ripping Abbott for shuttling illegal immigrants to their cities, there would be no necessity to do so if not for Biden.

Figures cited from the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR) and Yale University showed that the United States currently hosts between 16.8 million to 29 million illegal immigrants, the Daily Wire reported.

The data indicates that nearly 4 million migrants have entered the country under President Biden’s watch, overwhelming Border Patrol authorities.

According to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), “Under U.S. immigration laws, most noncitizens coming to our border are not eligible to remain in the United States.”

Under U.S. immigration laws, most noncitizens coming to our border are not eligible to remain in the United States. Asylum laws do not provide for relief solely for economic reasons or for general violence. Learn ➡️ https://t.co/YwgPcKPlSE pic.twitter.com/UgoDas8tdQ — CBP (@CBP) November 28, 2023

“Asylum laws do not provide for relief solely for economic reasons or for general violence,” the federal agency noted.