EAGLES PASS, Texas – The State of Texas is fed up with the Biden Administration’s laissez faire “open border” approach to our nation’s security, so Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday signed a new law giving law enforcement officials the authority to arrest migrants who cross the border illegally.

Texas DPS Lt. Chris Olivarez said more than 4,000 migrants were taken into custody on Monday under the unprecedented new law that Gov. Abbott said is intended to “stop the tidal wave of illegal entry into Texas,” Fox News reported.

Once in custody, migrants can either agree to a judge’s order to leave the U.S. or be prosecuted on misdemeanor charges of illegal entry. Non-compliant offenders could face arrest again under more serious felony charges.

Lt. Olivarez said Abbott is taking the “fight to the federal government” and standing up for residents and law enforcement with a “historic action.”

“This is not your ordinary border situation. I think we moved beyond chaos and now this situation has gotten much worse. This is deliberate inaction by the federal government to secure our border,” he added.

Former acting ICE Director Tom Homan said, “This isn’t mismanagement and incompetence. It is by design. (Biden) ran on open borders,”

Homan praised Gov. Abbott’s response to the tidal wave of illegal immigration that has burdened the Lone Star State the past few years.

“And you’ve got to give him credit. He’s kept his promise. I salute Gov. Abbott. We’ve got to protect this country. How many people off the terrorist watch list have been arrested? A historic number. Gov. Abbott is trying to protect Texas and in doing so, he’s protecting this country.”

According to Fox, the 2023 fiscal year has broken new records, with more than 2.4 million migrant encounters at the border.