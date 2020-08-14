SEATTLE — A local beer brewer in Seattle has joined the dogpile on American law enforcement by adding an insulting slur to the bottom of his beer cans.
Chuck’s Hop Shop in the Central District of Seattle markets itself as the “land of a thousand beers.”
Manager Dylan Ziegler often points customers to the India Pale Ale’s (IPA) — a hoppy beer style within the broader category of pale ale — from Mirage.
“Mirage is my favorite brewery in Seattle, hands down,” he said.
The small-batch brewer stamps a message on the bottom of the cans, reported KIRO 7.
In June, a beer called “Choosey Lover” had a stamp that reads, “ACAB means all cops.”
ACAB stands for “all cops are bastards.”
“It was a thing. People talked about it,” Ziegler said.
In a text message, Mirage owner and brewer Michael Dempster wrote, “I used the markings because I stand against institutional racism, of which modern policing is a militarized arm,” KIRO reported.
Portland-based sociologist Randy Blazack said ACAB has become a polarizing signifier of the movement.
“It’s not about individual police officers; it’s about a system. But I think to the casual observer, it seems like an attack on individual police officers — all cops,” Blazack said.
Mirage’s marking triggered blowback on social media, with some customers saying they’ll no longer buy the beer.
Nevertheless, it’s a different story at Chuck’s Hop Shop, according to KIRO.
“I don’t think it hurt his sales at all,” Ziegler said. “I believe that his message is right, and I’m proud of him for taking a stand, honestly.”
Dempster wrote, “If it means someone won’t buy my beer anymore, good. The beer was not created for them. I make my beer for folks who are actively anti-racist, anti-Trump, anti-fascist and pro-equality.”
