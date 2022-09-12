Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A police officer in Tennessee has succumbed to a short battle with cancer, according to a report.

Metro Nashville Police Department announced the death of Hermitage Precinct Officer Crockett Bruce on Monday, News Channel 5 Nashville reported.

It was unclear what kind of cancer claimed his life.

The MNPD mourns the death of Hermitage Precinct Officer Crockett Bruce, who died today after a short battle with cancer. Officer Bruce, 29, was a loving husband & father to a 6-month-old girl. He was a 3rd generation dairy farmer before joining the MNPD in 8/2019. pic.twitter.com/cFgg0STWc5 — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) September 12, 2022

Bruce, 29, was a third-generation dairy farmer prior to becoming a police officer in 2019. He leaves behind a wife and a 6-month-old little girl.