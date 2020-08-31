KILLEEN, Texas — A man wanted in the March shooting deaths of three individuals, including a Fort Hood soldier, was arrested in Mississippi.

Killeen police in Texas said Barnard Lnell Morrow, 21, was apprehended Friday in Newton, Mississippi where he was hiding out.

He was jailed pending extradition back to Texas, the Austin Statesman reported.

Police said they found the bodies of Asia Cline, 22, Shaquan Markell Allred, 23, and Freddy Beningo Delacruz Jr., 23, after going to an apartment in Killeen to check on a water leak.

Police say all three victims were found dead with apparent gunshot wounds inside Summerlyn Apartments in the early morning hours of March 14.

Police had responded to the area 40 minutes earlier due to a report of shots fired. “Officers checked the area and were unable to locate the source,” authorities said.

Delacruz was assigned to Fort Hood’s 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, since April 2018. Allred was an Army veteran.

Investigators linked Morrow to the deaths and presented the case to the Bell County District Attorney’s Office on Aug. 20, the Statesman reported.

A warrant for Morrow’s arrest was issued by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke with a bail of $2 million.

Morrow fled to Newton, Mississippi, following the killings, investigators said.

The U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force located Morrow and he was arrested without incident Friday morning.

Police have not divulged a motive for the homicides.

Of nine Foot Hood related deaths this year, five have been publicly linked to foul play, Law Officer reported. As a result, the base was under a command climate review.

There is no indication the deaths are related.